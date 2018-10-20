After two seasons, Luke Cage isn’t returning for a third season at Netflix. The streaming company announced they were axing the show about the Hero of Harlem four months after the show aired its season premiere.

“Unfortunately, ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’ will not return for a third season. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series,” Netflix and Marvel Television said in a joint statement.

RELATED: Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons

Talks for the show’s third season had taken place but ultimately it was decided to end the show now. The move appears to be another step in Netflix’s direction to cut ties with Marvel as the home of Spider-Man and others is set to begin producing content for Disney’s yet to launch streaming service.

Marvel’s Luke Cage was the third of Marvel’s Defenders series to see run on Netflix following Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Iron Fist debuted last year and two more series, The Defenders and The Punisher were also added.

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

‘Luke Cage’ Canceled At Netflix was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: