Record High Mega Millions Hits $1.6 Billion After No Winner Friday Night

The numbers came in Friday night, 15-23-53-65-70-7 and the winner is… No one! Causing the Mega Millions to reach the highest pay out record in US history. The previous record was in 2016 for the $1.586 billion Powerball. The Mega Millions, previous record was in 2012 of $656 million and the winnings were shared in three states.

BREAKING: No jackpot winners in Friday's #MegaMillions drawing – jackpot increases to $1.6 BILLION for Tuesday! 🔗 Check your numbers here: https://t.co/kNmsHrWqoU pic.twitter.com/WBUNNMQGAF — Mega Millions (@MegaMillionsUS) October 20, 2018

Yes, the top prize was goals , but according to Mega Millions 15 tickets took home $1 million dollars and one ticket matching the Megaplier winning $2 million dollars. Now you have until Tuesday to get your winning ticket. How much are you spending in hopes of having that winning tickets?

Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming says, “Mega Millions has already entered historic territory, but it’s truly astounding to think that now the jackpot has reached an all-time world record.” In my option, this can go on or two ways, really fun or really ugly.

The #MegaMillions jackpot has rolled over to $1.6 billion for Tuesday October 23rd. Could it possibly break the record for the biggest lottery jackpot ever? https://t.co/XbKwXvCXDQ — Mega Millions (@MegaMillionsUS) October 20, 2018

I know the question of the year is; “What will you do if you win?” Yes , the odds are 1 in 302,575,350 but even to walk away with a portion of $1.6 billion is a great feeling. Some have claimed they would quit their job, invest , or just disconnect from the world altogether. Next drawing is Tuesday, October 23 at 11pm, which means you have time to think about what you’ll do with your winnings. The grand prize of $1.6 billion jackpot, your cash option is $904 million after taxes.

Tonight's #MegaMillions $1 BILLION jackpot is the biggest EVER in the history of the game! 📷 Take a look at the top 10 jackpots and their winning locations: https://t.co/3FBNFVBCme #Friyay #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/6BoNNLiwmm — Mega Millions (@MegaMillionsUS) October 20, 2018

