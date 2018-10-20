Woman Arrested After Leaving 2-Year-Old Boy On A Stranger’s Doorstep

A Texas woman has been arrested after abandoning a 2-year-old child in front of a stranger’s house earlier this week.

According to KTRK, the father of the child told authorities that the mother of the child, who was in the hospital, texted him claiming that one of her friends was going to drop their son off at his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Yet, that’s not what happened.

Surveillance video shows the female friend arriving in a white car and running towards the door with the child in hand. She was seen ringing the doorbell, knocking on the door and then running back to her car while leaving the child and tow bags behind.

She didn’t even wait to see the child get into the house, a house that did not even belong to the boy’s father. Thankfully, the toddler is OK.

So what did the father think when his child never showed up?

He told police he assumed that the changes had changed and he went on with his day. However, when the media later approached him with the video of what happened to his son, he immediately called the police.

The woman, who the police refuse to release her name to the public, currently faces a felony charge of child abandonment, KTRK noted.

The young boy is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services, as they are deciding whether they will return the boy back to his parents.

