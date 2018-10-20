CLOSE
Beyoncé And Jay Z Help Raise $6M For Organization Focused On Cancer Research

The power couple helped host a star-studded gala for City Of Hope on Thursday.

Songstress Beyoncé has poured a lot into historically Black colleges and universities this year and the Houston native is continuing her philanthropic efforts. She and her husband Jay Z have lended their support and resources to a different cause. The power couple recently helped to raise over $6 million for the organization City Of Hope, Forbes reported.

City Of Hope is a California-based non-profit that focuses on cancer research and treatment, the news outlet writes. The couple hosted a fundraiser gala in Los Angeles on Thursday for the organization. Amongst those who were in attendance included Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish, Quincy Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Timbaland, Usher, and Dr. Dre. The 1200 guests—who were leaders in the music and entertainment industry—were treated to a performance by Beyoncé.

Warner CEO Jon Platt was awarded the organization’s Spirit Of Life Award. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving to be prized in front of their peers and in front of the world than my brother, Jon Platt, the artist formerly known as Big Jon,” said Jay Z, according to the news outlet. “He’s the highest ranking black executive in any global company. He’s the Obama of the music industry. And I’m just glad that everyone in this room gets to acknowledge and prize this man tonight for all his accomplishments. He’s behind some of the biggest hits in the world and it couldn’t happen to a finer person.”

The couple recently wrapped up their “On the Run II” tour earlier this month.

