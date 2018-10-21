Kanye West Serenades Wife For Birthday [Video]

Kanye West is making sure his marriage remains great, despite his penchant for f*ckery that surely gets on his better half’s nerves. The MAGA rapper serenaded his wife with flowers and a pianist for her birthday.

Of course, he documented on Twitter because it didn’t really happen if not.

“You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family,” he tweeted at Kim.

The video showed the kids running around while someone tickled the ivories.

@KimKardashian You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family pic.twitter.com/RurDAmLrwe — ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2018

Kim shared the gift of flowers and song on her IG stories.

Hoje é aniversário da Kim ❤️

e essa foi a surpresa que o Kanye fez pra ela 🎥 | Kim (kimkardashian) via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/R3256f906K — Central Dash Brasil (@CentralDash) October 20, 2018

Kim Kardahsian’s birthday is today (Oct. 21) and she is 38.

