Chicago Police Suspect Foul Play In Disappearance of Kierra Coles But Has Poor Record Of Solving Homicides

Fears are growing that Kierra Coles, the missing Chicago postal worker, may have been harmed, but Chicago detectives are terrible when it comes to solving homicides.

The Chicago Police Department suspect that foul play is involved in Coles’ disappearance, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

Coles, who’s three months pregnant, was last seen on Oct. 2 in her South Side neighborhood wearing her U.S. Postal Service uniform, even though she had called in sick that day. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a $25,000 reward on Oct. 15 for information that could help authorities figure out what happened to her. Hopefully, federal involvement will help to solve this case.

“Based on the length of time of Kierra Coles disappearance and the fact that she has fallen off the grid, police suspect possible foul play,” the police department said. “We continue to get leads and are following up diligently on those leads.”

While Chicago’s shockingly high homicide rate has decreased in recent months, an astonishing 74 percent of murders go unsolved in the Windy City, according to research conducted by the Washington Post. Investigators in Chicago and Baltimore solved relatively few homicides among police departments in 50 of the nation’s largest cities, the Post’s analysis of 52,000 criminal homicides revealed.

Coles’ mother, Karen Phillips, reported her missing on Oct. 4 after not hearing from her daughter and cellphone calls went directly into voicemail. The 27-year-old missing woman’s car had been parked outside her apartment, but Phillips was unable to gain access to it. Coles’ purse and cell phone were inside the car.

A neighbor’s surveillance video shows Coles walking pass her car and across the street before disappearing out of the frame.

Coles was described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds, investigators said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another tattoo that says “Lucky Libra” on her back.

