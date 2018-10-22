Here Are Your Early Voting Polling Places In The DMV Area

Washington, D.C.
Columbia Heights Community Center – Gymnasium
1480 Girard Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009
One Judiciary Square – Old Council Chambers
441 4th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001
Chevy Chase Community Center – Multi-Purpose Room
5601 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20015
Cleveland Park Neighborhood Library
3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20008
Emery Heights Community Center
5801 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20011
Takoma Community Center – Multi-Purpose Room
300 Van Buren Street, NW, Washington, DC 20012
Turkey Thicket Recreation Center – Gymnasium
1100 Michigan Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20017
1310 Childress Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
King Greenleaf Recreation Center – Gymnasium
201 N Street, SW, Washington, DC 20024
Sherwood Recreation Center – Gymnasium
640 10th Street, NE, Washington, DC
Deanwood Community Center and Library
1350 49th Street, NE, Washington, DC 20019
Benning Stoddert Community Center
100 Stoddert Place, SE, Washington, DC 20019
1230 Sumner Road, SE, Washington, DC 20020
Malcolm X Opportunity Center – Multi-Purpose Room
1351 Alabama Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20032
Maryland
Montgomery County
Voter Early Banner
Voters may go to any early voting site in Montgomery County and cast a ballot. Early voting results are tallied on Election Night, just like votes cast on Election Day. If you vote early, you may not vote by mail or on Election Day.
General Election Early Voting Dates/Times
Thursday, October 25, 2018, 10:00am – 8:00pm through Thursday, November 1, 2018, 10:00am – 8:00pm
Activity Center at Bohrer Park
506 S. Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Damascus Community Rec Center
Address: 25520 Oak Dr, Damascus, MD 20872
Executive Office Building
Address: 101 Monroe St, Rockville, MD 20850
Germantown Community Rec Center
Address: 18905 Kingsview Rd, Germantown MD 20874
Jane E. Lawton Community Rec Center
Address: 4301 Willow La, Chevy Chase MD 20815
Marilyn Praisner Community Rec Center
Address: 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville MD 20866
Mid-County Community Rec Center
Address: 2004 Queensguard Rd, Silver Spring MD 20906
Potomac Community Rec Center
Address: 11315 Falls Rd, Potomac MD 20854
Saint Catherine Laboure (Claridge Room)
Address: 11801 Claridge Road, Wheaton, MD 20902
Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Department (Oak Room)
Address: 17921 Brooke Rd., Sandy Spring, MD 20860
Silver Spring Civic Building
Address: 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring MD 20910
Please note that the ADA entrance is between Ellsworth & Pershing.
Call 240.777.8683 for more information about ADA issues.
Prince George’s County
Accokeek VFD Training & Activity Center
16111 Livingston Road
Accokeek, MD 20607
13601 Baden-Westwood Road
Brandywine, MD 20613
4100 Northview Drive
Bowie, MD 20716
5051 Pierce Avenue
College Park, MD 20740
2413 Pinebrook Avenue
Landover, MD 20785
Laurel – Beltsville Senior Center
7120 Contee Road
Laurel, MD 20707
Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex
7007 Bock Road
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Suitland Community Park School Center
5600 Regency Lane
Forestville, MD 20747
Upper Marlboro Community Center
5400 Marlboro Race Track Road
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
9800 Good Luck Road
Lanham, MD 20706
Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center
8001 Sheriff Road
Landover, MD 20785
For more information, contact the Prince George’s County Board of Elections at (301)341-7300.
Please select a link to an in-person absentee voting location for more information.
Dates and times are scheduled to begin Friday, September 21, through Saturday, November 3, and vary by location.
All In-Person Absentee voting locations are CLOSED on Sundays.
Virginia
Fairfax County Government Center
12000 Government Center Parkway Fairfax, VA 22035 Conference Rooms 2/3
Closed Monday, October 8, in observance of Columbus Day.
In-Person Satellite Voting Locations Begin Oct. 13: Click for Hours
6121 Franconia Road Alexandria, VA 22310
9520 Richmond Highway Lorton, VA 22079
6507 Columbia Pike Annandale, VA 22003
1437 Balls Hill Road McLean, VA 22101
Mount Vernon Governmental Center
2511 Parkers Lane Alexandria, VA 22306
North County Governmental Center
1801 Cameron Glen Drive Reston, VA 20190
3001 Vaden Drive Fairfax, VA 22031
4900 Stonecroft Boulevard Chantilly, VA 20151
West Springfield Governmental Center
6140 Rolling Road Springfield, VA 22152
