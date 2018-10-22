Here Are Your Early Voting Polling Places In The DMV Area

Washington, D.C.

Columbia Heights Community Center – Gymnasium

1480 Girard Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009

One Judiciary Square – Old Council Chambers

441 4th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001

Chevy Chase Community Center – Multi-Purpose Room

5601 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20015

Cleveland Park Neighborhood Library

3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20008

Emery Heights Community Center

5801 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20011

Takoma Community Center – Multi-Purpose Room

300 Van Buren Street, NW, Washington, DC 20012

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center – Gymnasium

1100 Michigan Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20017

Trinidad Recreation Center

1310 Childress Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

King Greenleaf Recreation Center – Gymnasium

201 N Street, SW, Washington, DC 20024

Sherwood Recreation Center – Gymnasium

640 10th Street, NE, Washington, DC

Deanwood Community Center and Library

1350 49th Street, NE, Washington, DC 20019

Benning Stoddert Community Center

100 Stoddert Place, SE, Washington, DC 20019

Barry Farm Recreation Center

1230 Sumner Road, SE, Washington, DC 20020

Malcolm X Opportunity Center – Multi-Purpose Room

1351 Alabama Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20032

Maryland

Montgomery County

Voter Early Banner

Voters may go to any early voting site in Montgomery County and cast a ballot. Early voting results are tallied on Election Night, just like votes cast on Election Day. If you vote early, you may not vote by mail or on Election Day.

General Election Early Voting Dates/Times

Thursday, October 25, 2018, 10:00am – 8:00pm through Thursday, November 1, 2018, 10:00am – 8:00pm

Activity Center at Bohrer Park

506 S. Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Damascus Community Rec Center

Address: 25520 Oak Dr, Damascus, MD 20872

Executive Office Building

Address: 101 Monroe St, Rockville, MD 20850

Germantown Community Rec Center

Address: 18905 Kingsview Rd, Germantown MD 20874

Jane E. Lawton Community Rec Center

Address: 4301 Willow La, Chevy Chase MD 20815

Marilyn Praisner Community Rec Center

Address: 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville MD 20866

Mid-County Community Rec Center

Address: 2004 Queensguard Rd, Silver Spring MD 20906

Potomac Community Rec Center

Address: 11315 Falls Rd, Potomac MD 20854

Saint Catherine Laboure (Claridge Room)

Address: 11801 Claridge Road, Wheaton, MD 20902

Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Department (Oak Room)

Address: 17921 Brooke Rd., Sandy Spring, MD 20860

Silver Spring Civic Building

Address: 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring MD 20910

Please note that the ADA entrance is between Ellsworth & Pershing.

​Call 240.777.8683 for more information about ADA issues.

Prince George’s County

Accokeek VFD Training & Activity Center

16111 Livingston Road

Accokeek, MD 20607

Baden Community Center

13601 Baden-Westwood Road

Brandywine, MD 20613

Bowie Gymnasium

4100 Northview Drive

Bowie, MD 20716

College Park Community Center

5051 Pierce Avenue

College Park, MD 20740

Kentland Community Center

2413 Pinebrook Avenue

Landover, MD 20785

Laurel – Beltsville Senior Center

7120 Contee Road

Laurel, MD 20707

Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex

7007 Bock Road

Fort Washington, MD 20744

Suitland Community Park School Center

5600 Regency Lane

Forestville, MD 20747

Upper Marlboro Community Center

5400 Marlboro Race Track Road

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

VFW Post 8950 Hansen Hall

9800 Good Luck Road

Lanham, MD 20706

Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center

8001 Sheriff Road

Landover, MD 20785

For more information, contact the Prince George’s County Board of Elections at (301)341-7300.

Please select a link to an in-person absentee voting location for more information.

Dates and times are scheduled to begin Friday, September 21, through Saturday, November 3, and vary by location.

All In-Person Absentee voting locations are CLOSED on Sundays.

Virginia

Fairfax County Government Center

12000 Government Center Parkway Fairfax, VA 22035 Conference Rooms 2/3

Closed Monday, October 8, in observance of Columbus Day.

In-Person Satellite Voting Locations Begin Oct. 13: Click for Hours

Franconia Governmental Center

6121 Franconia Road Alexandria, VA 22310

Lorton Library

9520 Richmond Highway Lorton, VA 22079

Mason Governmental Center

6507 Columbia Pike Annandale, VA 22003

McLean Governmental Center

1437 Balls Hill Road McLean, VA 22101

Mount Vernon Governmental Center

2511 Parkers Lane Alexandria, VA 22306

North County Governmental Center

1801 Cameron Glen Drive Reston, VA 20190

Providence Community Center

3001 Vaden Drive Fairfax, VA 22031

Sully Governmental Center

4900 Stonecroft Boulevard Chantilly, VA 20151

West Springfield Governmental Center

6140 Rolling Road Springfield, VA 22152

Here Are Your Early Voting Polling Places In The DMV Area was originally published on woldcnews.com

