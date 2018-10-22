DJ Money Talks with The Hate U Give’s – Amandla Stenberg and George Tillman Jr.

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

DJ Money sat down with the lead actress of the George Tillman Jr. directed movie, Amanadla Sternberg and Tillman Jr. to discuss their new movie ‘The Hate U Give’, the movie’s role in today’s climate, Tupac Shakur, and why the movie is important in 2018!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Hate U Give is about Starr Carter (Stenberg) who is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right. THE HATE U GIVE is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller by Angie Thomas and stars Amandla Stenberg as Starr, with Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Issa Rae, KJ Apa, Algee Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Common and Anthony Mackie.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: