Cassie: “F*ck These Hoes”

Is Cassie Ventura sending a message? Save for a couple of thirst traps, the singer has been mum since news of her break up with longtime boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs shattered Twitter.

However, she post the message “F*ck these hoes” on her Instagram stories?

Did a harlot step in strain her relationship with P. Diddy? Is it just a random note she felt like posting?

You care. We’re just posting for archival purposes. Peep the thirst traps below and on the flip.

