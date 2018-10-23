T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats [Video]

The woman who played the FLOTUS in T.I.’s video might need some Grand Hustle muscle. Melania Marden claims she is now getting threats on her life.

As HipHopDX reports Tip’s Dime Trap album continues to cause a stir. The Atlanta native created a promotional video for the release. In the visual President Trump is seen leaving The White House. Once he leaves T.I. makes his way into the Oval Office and gets a nude strip tease from a Melania Trump look alike. Naturally the clip got people in their feelings.

Since its’ release the actress has come forth to say she has since received death threats. In an interview with Inside Edition Melanie Marden, the actress, detailed that she has no regrets about the cameo but does admit things are getting out of hand. “Somebody was going to hit me with their car. Somebody was going to take a baseball bat to me. Somebody wished me to get raped and then killed.”

She also added that her portrayal did not degrade Melania. “The first lady’s husband does a lot of bullying himself. So they’ve got some thick skin. If I was insulting her and degrading her, then it would be one thing, but I don’t think I was” she explained.

Clearly the thick skin is not a quality the Trump’s share as the first family have asked for a boycott on T.I.. To which Marden said ““I’m surprised the lady that works with the First Lady has the time to comment on rap videos. That’s sad.”

Even though some folks are wishing harm on her she continues to cherish the opportunity and reprised her role to respond to her haters in an Instagram video.

