Earlier this year Nipsey Hussle dropped his first official studio album in Victory Lap and though it’s been out for months the LA rapper continues to push his latest project.

Linking up with Buddy for his clip to “Status Symbol 3,” Nipsey and Buddy roll around the city of angels in some foreign big boy toys that most of us will only sit in at car shows.

Nicki Minaj meanwhile gets her pop in an outfit that’s barely keeping her boobs from poppin’ out in Jason Derulo and David Guetta’s vibrant visuals to “Goodbye.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Amber Mark featuring DRAM, Queen Naija, and more.

NIPSEY HUSSLE FT. BUDDY – “STATUS SYMBOL 3”

JASON DERULO & DAVID GUETTA FT. NICKI MINAJ & WILLY WILLIAM – “GOODBYE”

AMBER MARK FT. DRAM – “PUT YOU ON”

QUEEN NAIJA – “MAMA’S HAND”

SHY GLIZZY – “GIMME A HIT”

BAMSAVAGE – “COMMOTION”

BLUEFACE – “FREAK B*TCH”

TRIFEDREW – “STUCK IN DUBAI”

Nipsey Hussle ft. Buddy “Status Symbol 3,” Jason Derulo & David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj & Willy William “Goodbye” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: