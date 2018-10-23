CLOSE
What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM
Home > What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM

“What’s Poppin!” – Fab Looking At Plea Deal / Jada Pinket-Smith Dates Will’s Coworker

Leave a comment

 

Will Smith - Focus premiere

Source: Kurt Krieger / Getty

Hola, ok…so F-A-B-O-L-O-U-S has pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the alleged domestic violence incident with Emily B.

Neicy Nash has a new line for people that are afraid of black people…like BBQ Becky!

Will Smith sits down at Jada Pinket-Smith’s “Red Table Talk” to talk about their relationship

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close