Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so F-A-B-O-L-O-U-S has pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the alleged domestic violence incident with Emily B.
Neicy Nash has a new line for people that are afraid of black people…like BBQ Becky!
Will Smith sits down at Jada Pinket-Smith’s “Red Table Talk” to talk about their relationship
- “What’s Poppin!” – Fab Looking At Plea Deal / Jada Pinket-Smith Dates Will’s Coworker
- WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia
- T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats [Video]
- Dallas Cowboys’ Terrance Williams Accused Of Assaulting IG Model, Player Denies Incident
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours