Music
Home > Music

2018 Record Deals: See Who Got Signed

Leave a comment
Z1079 Summer Jam 2018 performers

Source: @stretchd_34 / @stretchd_34 z1079

Follow Hot 104.1 On Twitter:

So far in 2018, there have been 47 artists who signed music deals (record, distribution, etc). Check out the list below.

  1. Childish Gambino – RCA – Source: Hypebeast
  2. Amara La Negra – Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide/BMG – Source: Billboard
  3. Bobby Sessions – Def Jam – Source: Instagram
  4. BlocBoy JB – OVO Sound/Warner Bros – Source: iTunes
  5. Reese – Empire – Source: Instagram
  6. BHM – Roc Nation – Source: iTunes
  7. YBN Nahmir – Atlantic Records – Source: Power 106 FM
  8. Valee – G.O.O.D Music – Source: XXL
  9. Cuban Doll – Capitol Music – Source: 97.9 The Beat
  10. YK Osiris – Def Jam – Source: YouTube
  11. A. Chal – Epic – Source: XXL
  12. Almighty Jay – Rich Forever – Source: Elevator
  13. S Wavey – Virgin EMI – Source: The Linkup
  14. Jamie Ray – Capitol Records – Source: Facebook/The Ledgar
  15. Queen Naija – Capitol Records – Source: KMW Exclusive
  16. Asian Doll – 1017 Eskimo Records – Source: UPROXX
  17. FBG Duck – Sony – Source: The Fader
  18. Tef Poe – Tommy Boy Records – Source: Instagram
  19. Rico Nasty – Atlantic Records – Source: XXL
  20. Saweetie – Warner Bros – Source: XXL
  21. Yhung T.O. – Interscope – Source: VIBE
  22. Saint Malo – Empire – Source: The Source
  23. Juice Wrld – Interscope – Source: Pigeons and Planes
  24. Lay Lay – Empire – Source: Hip Hop Wired
  25. Q Money – Warner Bros. – Source: Cleveland.com
  26. Glokknine – Cash Money Records – Source: XXL
  27. Reason – Top Dawg Ent – Source: Hypebeast
  28. Bazzi – Atlantic Records – Source: Billboard
  29. BROCKHAMPTON – RCA – Source: Okayplayer
  30. Normani – Keep Cool/RCA – Source: Billboard
  31. Q Da Fool – Roc Nation – Source: Billboard
  32. Azealia Banks – eOne – Source: XXL
  33. Wale – Warner Bros. Records – Source: XXL
  34. DDG – Epic – Source: Instagram
  35. LightSkinKeisha – Hitco – Source: iTunes
  36. SkyeTunes – Empire – Source: Amazon
  37. Lil Duval – Empire – Source: Billboard
  38. Joey Purp – Caroline – Source: Music Business Worldwide
  39. Yella Beezy – Hitco – Source: Billboard
  40. Skinnyfromthe9 – Hitco – Source: VLADTV
  41. FXXXXY – Interscope – Source: iTunes
  42. Young Dolph – Empire – Source: HotNewHipHop
  43. Tru Def – Roc Nation/Equity Distribution – Source: The Source
  44. Coca Vango – Hitco – Source: Billboard
  45. Klondike Blondie – Hitco – Source: The Knockturnal
  46. Brianna – Hitco – Source: The Knockturnal
  47. Cameron Dallas – Columbia Records – Source: Variety

*Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as new artists are signed or discovered.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

MET Gala 2015 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Arrivals

16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS)

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS)

16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS)

The Latest:

2018 Record Deals: See Who Got Signed was originally published on hot1041stl.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close