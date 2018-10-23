This Youtuber Is In The News For Tipping His Waitress $10K, Here’s 5 Other Times He’s Given Away Insane Amounts Of Cash

Headlines about a man who ordered only water at a restaurant and tipped $10,000 have been all over the place this week–but there’s a lot more to the story than most are aware of.

An East Carolina University Student by the name of Alaina was working her shift at Sup Dogs in Greenville, North Carolina when a customer came in and only ordered two glasses of water. Once he departed, he left a note saying, “thanks for the delicious water,” along with an extremely generous $10,000 tip.

Seems unbelievable, especially to the lucky waitress at the receiving end of the cash. She told the News Observer, “I literally didn’t think it was real. I picked it up and it was a giant stack of hundreds, I was shaking and just kept asking, ‘What is this?’ I thought someone was playing a joke on me.” But the money was very real and not at all a joke.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

But as it turns out, this good deed wasn’t just a one-off by some wealthy do-gooder, this was none other than Mr. Beast. The Youtuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his elaborate videos–many of which involve him giving away large sums of money to different groups of people like waitresses, pizza delivery guys, and the homeless.

Though this wasn’t the first time Donaldson had given away huge wads of cash to some deserving servers, it was the most he’s ever given to one lone waitress. While most Youtubers take their sponsorships to either pay their own bills or buy supplies for videos, Mr. Beast commonly gets sponsored by different companies just to give the money away to strangers–and a lot of times, he ends up pitching in his own money too.

If you’ve never seen one of his videos, be prepared to feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Check out these five others times Mr. Beast blessed the people in his community, giving out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

I Tipped Waitresses $20,000

As I mentioned before, this recent $10,000 tip wasn’t the first time Jimmy blessed some waitresses–but in this previous instance, he made a lot more than just one person’s day.

This Youtuber Is In The News For Tipping His Waitress $10K, Here’s 5 Other Times He’s Given Away Insane Amounts Of Cash was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: