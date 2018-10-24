Happy National Food Day!

Food is one of life’s many necessities that can also be a beautiful luxury in many ways. It’s a known fact that while some people live to eat, others just eat to live. Neither way is as fun as simply enjoying a balanced diet and adding a little fun in the mix every now and then. Ironically, when it comes to something as personal as the food we put in our mouths, we often believe whatever someone tells us.

But in honor of NFD, let’s debunk some of those lifelong lies we’ve been believing about food. Hit the flip to see if you’ve sometimes bitten off more than you can chew.

The Lies: 8 Myths About Food You’ve Been Getting Wrong All Your Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: