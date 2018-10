The Trinidadian Rap Queen Nicki Minaj recently took to social media to pledge her promise to the people of Trinidad who have been affected by a massive flood.

Last week, rainfall caused water to raise to deadly levels on the twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago. The Queen is working with fellow Trini artist, Fay Ann Lyons to help as many people as they can.

