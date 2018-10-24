Drake Named Co-Owner of Pro E-Sports Organization 100 Thieves

Drake made it known to the world he is a gamer when he hopped on Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ Fortnite session a couple of months ago. The OVO general is now throwing his name in the e-sports world in a significant way by becoming a co-owner of the professional e-sports organization 100 Thieves.

Announced yesterday (Oct 23), Drizzy alongside producer Scooter Braun who is known for working with fellow Canadian Justin Bieber are now co-owners of the organization founded by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag and Cleveland Cavalier owner Dan Gilbert.

100 Thieves unlike other e-sports organizations like Cloud9, Evil Geniuses is more known for its streetwear brand, but with the addition of Drake and Braun, it’s clear they are looking to not only win gaming chips but take the brand to another level.

In a statement released by 100 Thieves, Haag added:

“It’s been exciting to watch e=sports become a cultural phenomenon in 2018. I’ve spent my ten-year career in e-sports growing the ecosystem and am proud to have Drake and Scooter join as my partners to help take 100 Thieves to new heights. Our top priority is to win world championships, but our ambitions go far beyond competitive gaming. With Drake and Scooter’s support, we’re going to build a lasting brand on the back of the content and apparel that our fans have come to love, aggressively expand into more games, scale our apparel business, and build a world-class management team.”

Drake and Braun will serve as strategic advisors for the organization with Braun also joining 100 Thieves board of directors. The “In Your Feelings” rapper and 100 Thieves are no strangers to each other and have already collaborated on custom gaming stations that accompany the rapper on his Scorpion Tour. There are also new apparel collaborations coming as well, no word if Drake’s OVO brand will be a part of it but it’s a safe bet to assume so.

With Drake on board could Ninja also be in 100 Thieves future? Definitely, something to consider it could be a good way for the rapper to pay the streamer the $5,000 he owes him. Just saying.

