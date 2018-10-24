Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent To Obama And Clinton

UPDATED 5:22 p.m. EDT, Oct. 24, 2018:
Former Attorney General Eric Holder was the intended recipient of a suspicious package that had turned up at Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz‘ Florida office on Wednesday (Oct. 24), CNN reported.
Another package with an explosive device sent to CNN’s New York offices on Wednesday was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, according to city and local law enforcement officials.
UPDATED: 3:23 p.m. EDT, Oct. 24, 2018:
Congresswoman Maxine Waters has joined a growing list of prominent Democrats who have been targeted by suspected explosive devices this week. A package intended for a Congressional mail sorting facility in Maryland was addressed to Waters, according to several reports.
A suspicious package was also found outside of the building where Democratic Senator Kamala Harris‘ district office is in San Diego, California on Wednesday. The building, also including the San Diego Union-Tribune’s office, was evacuated. The package was later deemed safe, the Washington Examiner reported.
A mysterious package was also sent to the office of Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, he said on Wednesday (Oct. 24). The package was also later deemed safe and was not an explosive, CNN reported.
Trump also publicly spoke about the pattern of suspicious packages at the White House, calling it “despicable” on Wednesday afternoon.
UPDATED: 12:19 p.m. EDT, Oct. 24, 2018:
Police are investigating a possible suspicious package found at the Florida office of Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Wednesday (Oct. 24), WTVJ, an NBC-owned television station, reported. The investigation comes just hours after the Secret Service intercepted suspected explosive devices mailed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
Original Story:
Officials have reported several suspected explosive devices addressed to high profile public figures on Tuesday (Oct. 23) and Wednesday (Oct. 24).
The Secret Service stopped the delivery of dangerous packages to both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on late Tuesday and early Wednesday, respectively, CNBC reported. George Soros, a prominent billionaire and Democratic political donor, was also sent an alarming parcel this week.
RELATED: Ron DeSantis Actually Said Calling Obama A Muslim N-Word Was A Simple ‘Mistake’
The package intended for former Secretary of State Clinton had been addressed to her Westchester County, New York home, Secret Service officials said in a released statement. The package for Obama had been mailed to arrive at his Washington, D.C. residence. The agency intercepted the packages after routine mail screenings, and officials have launched an investigation.
A suspect or suspects mailed what was likely a pipe bomb to Soros’ home in Katonah, a suburb in Westchester County, New York, on Monday, The New York Times reported. Westchester County Police Department bomb squad technicians “proactively detonated” the device, and Soros, a frequent target of right-wing groups, was not home at the time. The FBI’s NY offices and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms have opened an investigation.
So far, Trump has yet to use his Twitter fingers to make a statement about the dangerous devices.
The mailings, however, didn’t stop with Obama, Clinton and Soros. The New York Police Department also reported Wednesday morning that a suspicious device was found at the Times Warner Building, the home of CNN, forcing an evacuation.
Federal authorities are also reportedly investigating alarming packages sent to The White House. A suspicious package addressed to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was intercepted at an off-site facility, a source told Reuters.
The White House denounced the attack on Obama and Clinton in a statement. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”
The suspicious incidents targeting Clinton, Obama and Soros come roughly two weeks ahead of the Nov. 6 election, a polarizing event that will decide whether Republicans maintain Congressional control.
