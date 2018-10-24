CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Nonstop: The 9 Best Drake B-Side Tracks

9 Drake B-Sides and looses in honor of The Boy

Leave a comment

October’s Very Own is celebrating a birthday today. Drake turns 32 and as the OVO hitmaker continues, his catalog of records and tracks is seemingly unstoppable. The Toronto rapper’s been on the Billboard chart in some form or fashion since 2009 (!) when So Far Gone catapulted him into stardom.

But for every Drake hit that lands on the radio and becomes a great Instagram caption, there are others that only diehard Drake fans will shout to the heavens as being incredibly dope.

RELATED: 9 Drake Lyrics From ‘Scorpion’ That Will Be IG Captions All Summer Long

RELATED: Drake Surpasses The Beatles For Most Billboard Top 10 Songs In Single Year

Here’s 9 Drake B-sides that will remind you Champagne Papi is capable of turning anything into a hit.

1. “Girls Love Beyonce”

The OVO Soundcloud used to be popping before Drake solidified that Apple Music deal. The “Say My Name” flip of Destiny’s Child with James Fauntleroy made this track an undeniable track that somehow didn’t end up on a Drake album.

2. “Ransom”

The first batch of Lil Wayne and Drake collaborations always came through with fire. “Ransom” dropped in 2009 and featured Drake at his rapping best right behind Weezy.

3. “I’m Goin In”

On the EP version of So Far Gone, “I’m Goin In” went from a mixtape track with Jeezy, Wayne and Drake into a full blown chest pumping extravaganza.

4. “Hate Sleeping Alone”

Found on the deluxe edition of Take Care (which is Drake’s best album, don’t @ me), Drake got into his R&B bag for how he’d rather be with you than anything else.

5. “Jungle”

The R&B closer to If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late had us all asking, “Are we still good?”

6. “Company”

Before there was “Sicko Mode” and “Portland” from More Life, there was “Company” and Travis made sure that a “Mo City Trip” made its way to the 6 God’s free tape.

7. “5PM In Toronto”

Timestamp Drake is a thing we all know about. “9AM in Dallas” to “4PM In Calabasas” and even “6PM In New York” all have their own shape and forms of fire but “5PM In Toronto”? Aubrey came for necks on it.

8. “A Night Off (featuring Lloyd)”

So Far Gone set the tone for everything Drake has done now. R&B records, rap spectacles but “A Night Off” went ahead and got the bedrooms going.

9. “Jodeci Freestyle (feat. J.Cole)”

The same quick EP that gave us Drake’s appearance on Migos‘ “Versace” also gave us Drizzy and J.Cole linking back together for the first time since “In The Morning” from J. Cole’s Sideline Story album.

BONUS: 10. “Same Mistakes (Fall For Your Type)”

Drake’s version > Jamie Foxx’s version.

Drake In Concert - San Jose, CA

Star Transformation: Drake

45 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Drake

Continue reading Star Transformation: Drake

Star Transformation: Drake

[caption id="attachment_3044845" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: C Flanigan / Getty[/caption] Happy Birthday, Drake! We are pleased to say that Bae has come a long way. See the Champagne Papi even before he started poppin' bottles in our latest Star Transformation: Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

Nonstop: The 9 Best Drake B-Side Tracks was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close