Dormtainment Meets Angie Ange in the Morning Crew (YouTubeBlack Fanfest + Cuff Card)

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Dormtainment stopped by Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss hosting YouTube Black Fanfest, joined the Cuff Card and more…

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

YouTube and Howard University are proud to continue their partnership by presenting the 2nd Annual #YouTubeBlack FanFest as part of the buzzworthy line up of Howard Homecoming festivities this Fall. #YouTubeBlack FanFest is a live show that brings together YouTube creators, emerging artists and the Howard University community for exclusive performances, collaborations and in-person fan meetups on Howard University’s campus.

This year’s 90-minute show will be headlined by recording artist Jhené Aiko, who has over 2.5 million subscribers and over 900 million views across her YouTube channels. Hosted by comedy group Dormtainment (1.1M+ subscribers), the show will feature YouTube creators representing over 19 digital subscribers globally, including: 4YE Comedy (997K subscribers), Ari Lennox (61K subscribers), Ava Pearl (46K subscribers), CERAADI (1.1M+ subscribers), De’arra & Ken 4 Life (6.9M subscribers), KevOnStage (430K subscribers), Khadi Don (313K subscribers), Kingsley (2.9M+ subscribers), current Howard student Kyle Exum (1M subscribers), Next Town Down (500K+ subscribers), Shan Boody (430K subscribers), Summerella (762K+ subscribers), and Tpindell (3.1M+ subscribers).

Over 1,400 people attended the inaugural #YouTubeBlack FanFest at Howard University last year. This year’s show is presented by Twentieth Century Fox and their recently released film The Hate U Give.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: