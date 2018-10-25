CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – The Migos Are Getting Sued / Drake’s Real Kiki Came Forward

Migos Broccoli City

Source: Lee James / WKYS

Hola, ok…The Migos are getting sued for “Walk It Like I Talk It”

Kelly Rowland is LOVING her melanin majic!!!

Drizzy Drake celebrates his 32nd birthday with a 2000s party!

 

Videos
