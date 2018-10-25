CLOSE
Suspicious Packages Found Addressed To Former Vice President Joe Biden & Actor Robert Deniro

Authorities have recovered two new suspicious packages addressed to a political figure and Oscar-Winning actor. A suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden at a mail facility in New Castle, Delaware. This morning another package was found, addressed to actor Robert Deniro.

Both Biden and Deniro are critics of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, explosive packages were sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama,  former CIA director John Brennan at CNN’s New York bureau office, Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and former Attorney General Eric Holder. On Monday an explosive package was found, addressed to George Soros.

