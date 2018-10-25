Cuff Card: Are You Ever Open to an Open Relationship?

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

On today’s show, Angie, DJ Money, and Chey Parker discuss during the Cuff Card segment of the show whether they would be open to the possibility of an open relationship.

An open relationship is an intimate relationship which is consensually non-monogamous. This term may sometimes refer to polyamory, but it is often used to signify a primary emotional and intimate relationship between two partners who agree to have sexual relationships but not romantic relationships with other people. The nature of the openness in the relationship, including what outside sexual contact is permissible, varies widely. Open relationships include any type of romantic relationship (dating, marriage, etc.) that is open.

There were a plethora of callers and opinions on the topic, but what it all seems to boil down to is…just make sure you communicate with your partner what you want to do, and put the right boundaries in place.

