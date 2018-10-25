Pro-Blackface Host Megyn Kelly Out At NBC?

Ding dong, the bigoted witch is gone. Megyn Kelly is reportedly out at NBC after the backlash to her headass, all-white “What’s so bad about blackface?” discussion on her show.

Today’s (Oct. 25) episode of Megyn Kelly Today was a re-run. Yesterday, she issued a mea culpa which was promptly slandered as insincere by Twitter’s bastion of jig spotters.

The Daily Mail first reported that the 47-year-old who just figured out blackface is wrong was getting the boot.

Reportedly the latest incident was the final straw. TMZ reports that her own co-workers didn’t like her while her ratings have been slipping pretty much since she joined the network.

Now the question is whether or not she will be paid out in for her $69 million contract. Yes, that’s how much a news reporters who allegedly didn’t now blackface was a big deal is getting paid.

