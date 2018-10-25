Quincy Jones Apologized To T-Pain For Trashing Awful “PYT” Remake

Quincy Jones spilled all of the tea during his infamous interview with Vulture earlier this year. The icon has since shown remorse for some of his words including things he said about T-Pain.

Page Six is reporting that the iconic producer apologized to T-Pain. During the salacious interview, the musician made it clear he wasn’t here for Pain’s 2010 remake of Michael Jackson’s classic of “P.Y.T.” with Robin Thicke. “I said to them, ‘Look, you got to make the music better than we did on the originals’. That didn’t happen. T-Pain, man, he didn’t pay attention to the details” he recalled.

The Rappa Ternt Sanga was asked about Q’s public criticism on a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “He actually DMed me immediately after that came out and he just explained to me that he’s … just old,” Pain explained. “He said, ‘Look man sometimes I just get in my age and I just babble on about what I know.’ So I accepted his apology. I never lost any respect for him, I just didn’t know why he went like that with it.”

While Teddy Pain is putting the slight behind him he originally took some of the blame for the disappointing cover song. In February he tweeted “I told @QuincyDJones in his face “I don’t want to remake any of your past records because I know I’m gonna f*** it up. I’ll never be able to reach the greatest of MJ”.

For the record I told my managers (at the time) and I told @QuincyDJones in his face “I don’t want to remake any of your past records because I know I’m gonna fuck it up. I’ll never be able to reach the greatest of MJ” it took them hours to pump me up to even go in the booth 1/2 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 7, 2018

You can view more T-Pain’s appearance below where he also chimes in on the Drake and Pusha T Rap beef.

