Tracee Ellis Ross And Marsai Martin Freaking Out Over Cardi B Freaking Out Over Them Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet

Cardi B’s new single “Money” is already a hit in Hollywood — just ask “Black-ISH” stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin, the actresses who play mom and daughter on ABC’s hit show got a loving shout out from Cardi after Tracee posted a video of Marsai dancing to her Instagram story.

The video is super cute right? We totally see why Cardi posted it. But EVEN cuter was the reaction video that Tracee posted REACTING to Cardi’s post. Watch it below:

Gotta love all the love. It’s so great seeing these powerful women support and uplift each other.

