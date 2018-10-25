CLOSE
Tracee Ellis Ross And Marsai Martin Freaking Out Over Cardi B Freaking Out Over Them Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet

48th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

via Bossip:

Cardi B’s new single “Money” is already a hit in Hollywood — just ask “Black-ISH” stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin, the actresses who play mom and daughter on ABC’s hit show got a loving shout out from Cardi after Tracee posted a video of Marsai dancing to her Instagram story.

The video is super cute right? We totally see why Cardi posted it. But EVEN cuter was the reaction video that Tracee posted REACTING to Cardi’s post. Watch it below:

Gotta love all the love. It’s so great seeing these powerful women support and uplift each other.

Tracee Ellis Ross released a collection with JCPenney. The affordable collection has nothing over $75.00. We reviewed our favorite pieces from the collection; however, we’re showing you how regular women (and even a few celebs!) all over are wearing and styling her clothing. Which looks do you like best? Click through our gallery and check out these stylish Black women looking fashionable AND supporting Tracee!

Tracee Ellis Ross And Marsai Martin Freaking Out Over Cardi B Freaking Out Over Them Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

