Maximize Your Chill: Netflix Has Secret Codes That Reveal Hidden Movies And TV Shows For Your Viewing Pleasure

Netflix has so many options for watching TV and movies…..so many, that it’s most definitely too many. Unless you go onto Netflix with a strategy for what you already know you want to watch, things can get messy real quick.

Scrolling through the endless queue of ready-to-stream films and television shows, it’s nearly impossible to come across something you wanna watch–especially since all of the shows Netflix seems to recommend to you have no rhyme or reason based on what you actually watch on your account.

Whether you have 45 minutes to spare and spend scrolling through shows or you have some pressing matters to get to that make the search unbearable–there’s gotta be a better way.

And as a matter of fact: there is!

Now, users of everyone’s favorite streaming service can watch Netflix in a whole new way thanks to hack codes, which cater your searches for more customized and relevant films and TV shows. The full list of 76,000 sub-genres organizes Netflix’s catalog by decade, language, topic, actor or actress, directors, and even relevant adjective.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The new hack cuts a ton of time out of narrowing down what kind of movie or show you’re in the mood for. In addition, depending on where you live, some codes even offer hidden titles you may not have had access to before. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Netflix spokesperson Marlee Tart told Mashable in August, “We categorize our content into thousands of sub-genres to help match the right content to the right member based on their viewing history.”

These codes can get you to some more broad areas of Netflix, like the normal mass appeal categories: from romantic comedies (5475) and political dramas (6616) to baseball movies (12339) and crime documentaries (9875).

But if users have more definitive tastes, they can search for 20th century period pieces with Meryl Streep (74188) or zombie horror movies (75405). The weirdly specific categories are available in Netflix’s vast catalogue and luckily for us, accessible from any country where Netflix is available. Even more options range from feel-good movies with Elvis Presley (58) and witty detective movies (2346) to Korean crime thrillers (434) and understated independent political dramas (3118).

To access all of these incredible possibilities, log in to your Netflix account http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ and add your specific code after the last backslash. The master list of available codes is available at this link http://www.ogres-crypt.com

