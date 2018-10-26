Rickey Smiley Turns Pain Into Laughter And Shares His Story On ‘Unsung Hollywood’ [VIDEO]

We all know Rickey Smiley for bringing laughter and fun into our lives through his comedy specials, radio shows and more. Last year Rickey shared stories of his past and how he continues to be successful in his career with his book “Stand by Your Truth: And Then Run for Your Life!” In an upcoming episode of “Unsung Hollywood” on TV One the comedian will give us more insight on the stories we’ve heard.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the trailer for the show Steve Harvey is introducing him to the audience. Steve was the person that not only helped Rickey with his comedy career, but gave him sound advice about dressing for success.

SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley Shuts Down Rumors That He’s Dating Lisa Wu [EXCLUSIVE]

As the trailer continues Rickey tells the story about losing his father at a young age as well as a man walking up to him with a 12 gauge and shooting him. On that night Rickey didn’t know if he was going to make it or not and called out for help. He made it through that tough time and is able to share that story and others with the world. Watch “Unsung Hollywood” this Sunday, October 28th on TV One at 9p/8c and watch the trailer below!

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF RICKEY SMILEY:

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 28 photos Launch gallery 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 1 of 28 2. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 2 of 28 3. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 3 of 28 4. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 4 of 28 5. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 5 of 28 6. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 6 of 28 7. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 7 of 28 8. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 8 of 28 9. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 9 of 28 10. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 10 of 28 11. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 11 of 28 12. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 12 of 28 13. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 13 of 28 14. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 14 of 28 15. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 15 of 28 16. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 16 of 28 17. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 17 of 28 18. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 18 of 28 19. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 19 of 28 20. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 20 of 28 21. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 21 of 28 22. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 22 of 28 23. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 23 of 28 24. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 24 of 28 25. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 25 of 28 26. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 26 of 28 27. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 27 of 28 28. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rickey Smiley Turns Pain Into Laughter And Shares His Story On ‘Unsung Hollywood’ [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com