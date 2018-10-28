Angie Ange talks with H.E.R about Soul Train Award Nominations, Ella Mai Friendship, and more…

During KYSFest, H.E.R sat down with Angie Ange before her performance to discuss leading the Soul Train Music Award Nominations, Friendship with Ella Mai, her next project and more…

The inaugural KYSFest was filled with a lot of energy and was headlined by none other than H.E.R. The breakout artists sat down with Angie Ange to talk about the Soul Train music awards, who just announced their nominations earlier in the day, the energy she tries to bring every time she touches the stage, her mystique and why she chooses to have the fans focus on music versus the looks, Prince being her biggest musical influence, and more…

