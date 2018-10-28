These 40 Halloween Costumes Completely Nailed It This Year

Halloween weekend has brought out some of the most creative people on the planet and there’s nothing more awesome than seeing everyone come together and let their imagination run wild. This year, there was no shortage of amazing costumes. Every costume was amazing and proved that you didn’t have to be a celebrity to pull off an amazing look. Let’s take a look at some of the most impressive Halloween 2018 costumes so far.
This 5 year old little girl did a better SZA than SZA! She completely pulled off SZA’s “Ctrl” cover and looked precious while doing it.
And you can’t go wrong with White Chicks.
There were a LOT of Beyonce and Jay Z’s this year but here are a couple of our favorites. Some even came with their very own Mona Lisa.
🗣️HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A CROWD GOIN' APESH*T!?🗣️ I hope you guys are enjoying the Halloween festivities this year! We got the idea to create these costumes and worked so hard to make them happen. We sewed, dyed, thrifted, and crafted these Carters-inspired looks from scratch. Please like, comment, tag your friends and your favorite celeb blogs! Go ahead and tag @beyonce while you're at it. 🤩🐝 Thanks for the love and thanks @mpkimba for the assist. @theshaderoom @lovebscott @balleralert . . . #halloween #happyhalloween #TSRHalloweenWars #thecarters #beyonce #yonce #jayz #afropunk #costume #dressup #fblogger #torontoblogger #slay #yyzblogger #popculture #torontofashion #instastyle #fashiongoals #fashiondiaries #stylediaries #fashionkilla
This is the best pet costume hands down!
