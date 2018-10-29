Good Morning Message: Invest Your Energy Positively

10.28.18
Each morning on Angie Ange in the Morning, we start with a boost of motivation in order to get your day started right.

How much energy are you devoting towards positivity and holding a grudge. We need to make sure we devote our time into responding with kindness and good vibes. Your time and energy are intertwined. Spend your time being productive.

Make sure you tune in every morning to get it started off right with some positivity!

