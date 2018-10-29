Morning Message – HUSTLE

Angie Ange In The Morning
| 10.28.18
Each morning on Angie Ange in the Morning, we start with a boost of motivation in order to get your day started right.

You have to be a hustler. You have to go out and get it done. When you are on your journey, you will hear a whole lot of No’s – in fact they should push you and motivate you even more.

