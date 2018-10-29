Why Amanda Seales Has Never Returned to Howard University

Angie Ange In The Morning
| 10.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Amanda Seales, American comedian, actress, disc jockey (DJ), recording artist and radio personality stopped by Angie Ange in the Morning during her D.C. Tour stop of Smart Funny & Black.

This past week was Howard University‘s homecoming. During Amanda’s sit down with Angie Ange in the Morning, she told a hilarious story about her college days, and why she has never returned to Howard University. Let’s just say the story involved Greeks, Bread, and a lot of Liquor.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close