CLOSE
National
Home > National

Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture Capital

“We realized on top of access to capital, Black and Brown women also want access to new networks,” says Shelly Bell, Founder, Black Girl Ventures.

Leave a comment

Although Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the country, they still run into many obstacles when seeking capital for their business ventures. Entrepreneur Shelly Bell is looking to change that through her company Black Girl Ventures, Forbes reported.

Throughout her career Bell has been a fierce advocate for people from underrepresented groups, the news outlet writes. She leads two printing companies one of which has an all-woman team of designers and printers who develop products for major tech companies. Her other venture—dubbed Made by a Black Woman—is an e-commerce digital platform that features products created by women of color. Inspired to take her mission of empowering Black women further, she launched Black Girl Ventures in 2016 as an avenue to align Black businesswomen with opportunities to secure capital.

Through her business, she provides an array of different services that are all designed to help women elevate their businesses. She hosts networking events, boot camps, and pitch competitions where winners receive funds from the admission fees and land meetings with investors. In the future, she hopes to help Latinx women as well.

“We realized on top of access to capital, Black and Brown women also want access to new networks,” Bell told Forbes. “In my opinion social capital is the move. Even if you get access to capital, if you don’t have the network or team or people around you to help you manage it or give you ideas on how to grow or scale, you can only get to a certain point.” Bell—who is a part of the LGBTQIA community—believes that there is power in inclusivity and wants BGV to be a safe space for people from all walks of life.

Ever since BGV launched two years ago, she has helped 13 entrepreneurs fund their businesses and hopes to help many others bring their dreams to fruition.

SEE ALSO:

Harlem’s The Lillian Project Empowers Black Women To Step Into Entrepreneurship

Jay-Z Could Help Black Business Owners With Newest Investment Firm

ABC's Coverage of The 2016 ESPYS

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

10 photos Launch gallery

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

Continue reading The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players’ Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The 2018-2019 NBA season has officially begun with the first game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as well as another between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday (Oct. 16). Fans are surely excited about the games but may also be looking forward to seeing what players like LeBron James will do with their activism. RELATED: LeBron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life League players have spoken out in recent years about several issues: police brutality, Trump's travel ban, Colin Kaepernick's battle with the NFL and more. If history is any indication, players will likely raise their voices again for the culture this NBA season. Perhaps James will rock sneakers with empowering messages like the kicks he wore with the word "Equality" last December. James, joined by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade, could also send another powerful message at the 2019 ESPY Awards next July as they did at this year's show. "It’s not about being a role model, it’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism,” James said at the ESPY awards in July. “I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT, but to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence…” Here is a look back on some of James and other NBA players' big moments of activism.

Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture Capital was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close