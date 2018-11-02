Here’s How You Can Get A Free Ride To The Polls In November!

On Tuesday, Nov 6th, your vote is your voice and we want to use that voice proudly and to make your experience even easier, Uber and Lyft will be providing buses and vans to give you a FREE ride to the polls and back!

According to FastCompany.com, Uber will also be inserting a “Get to the Polls” button inside its app on Election Day that will allow anyone to quickly find their polling place and book a ride to it as well as partnering with When We All Vote to provide users with easy-to-use voter registration tools.

Rides are scheduled to start at 9am and will end at 5:30pm.

You can click here to verify the closest poll location near you.

