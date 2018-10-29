Floyd Mayweather In Nasty Custody Battle Over Teen Son, Mom Cites Strippers As Bad Influence

Floyd Mayweather has found himself in the middle of a nasty custody battle regarding his 17-year-old son and the mother of the boy. In new court filings, Josie Harris wants her son to return to Los Angeles from Las Vegas, citing that the boy is exposed to strippers and his father’s high-flying lifestyle but Mayweather is preparing his own counter.

The Blast reports:

Mayweather’s baby mama, Josie Harris, recently went to court and filed emergency documents, asking a judge to force The Champ to return their 17-year-old son, Zion, from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Harris, who has physical custody of their son, claims Zion recently fled her home in Valencia, CA and took off with Mayweather. She says the boy is in his last year of high-school, and is putting his graduation in jeopardy by blowing off class.

She also says the boxer’s lifestyle is not appropriate for a 17-year-old child, especially when he “needs to focus on finishing school,” and is hopefully preparing for college.

Harris points out that her ex is the owner and operator of a strip club in Vegas, The Girl Collection, and is “rarely home to personally supervise the children.” She says he throws “$2 million parties” and frequents strip clubs, and included social media posts from Mayweather of himself hanging out with strippers as examples in her court filing.

The outlet adds that Mayweather isn’t allowing his son to be around the dancers but instead he’s facilitating meetings with the likes of Warren Buffet, Kobe Bryant and more. In a court filing, Mayweather claims his son will flee his mother’s home if he’s returned and will leave in the streets. Because of this, Mayweather is taking care of his son for safety reasons.

Mayweather also cites that he lives a sober lifestyle and seems to insinuate that Harris does not do the same, thus creating an unsafe environment for the teen.

This matter will surely develop over time.

