You may want to sit aside a few of your holiday coins for this one! Cardi B’s Fashionova Collection is officially dropping November 15th.

In this sneak peek, Bardi gives us a taste of what to expect from her first ever fashion line.

Between Cardi and Rihanna, I’m not sure how many gifts I’ll be able to buy this holiday season after treating myself! I have a feelings Cardi’s entire collection will sell out.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: