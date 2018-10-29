Domestic Violence Awareness Resources

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and it’s important to not only highlight Domestic violence but to give help resources to those suffering from this violent epidemic. Domestic violence (also called intimate partner violence (IPV), domestic abuse or relationship abuse) is a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship. Here are the different types of abuse:

If you’re suffering from domestic violence you will find resources below that you can contact immediately for help.

To talk to someone right now call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7833 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you’re seeking shelter in the DMV area please contact the following resources:

The DC Coalition against Domestic Violence (DCCADV)

5 Thomas Cir NW, Washington, DC 20005

(202) 299-1181

My Sister’s Place (MSP)

Address: 1436 U St NW Suite 303, Washington, DC 20009

Open Monday- Friday 10AM–6PM

(202) 529-5261

If you’re seeking shelter in the Baltimore area please contact the following resources:

BEA GADDY’S FAMILY CENTER

Phone: (410) 563-2749

Address: 425 N Chester Street Baltimore, MD 21231

Food pantry, soup kitchen, and long-term shelter for women and children. (Men are referred to other centers.) Also provides hygiene products, financial assistance, referrals, career counseling, certified substance abuse placement, and youth programs. Shelter is run and maintained by its residents. S…

FAMILY CRISIS CENTER OF BALTIMORE COUNTY: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SHELTER

Phone: (410) 285-7496

Provides emergency shelter, food and transportation while more permanent housing is being arranged. Domestic violence counseling for women and children, both individual and group….

KARIS HOME

Phone: (410) 342-2533

Address: PO Box 735 Baltimore, MD 21203

Karis Home is an emergency shelter for women and children with a capacity of up to 38 individuals. They also provide meals and counseling.

