The owners of a local haunted house are apologizing. Haunted Hoochie hosted a Saturday night event that sparked some major controversy. According to 614now.com, the same day as the fatal shooting of 11 people of Jewish faith attending a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Haunted Hoochie hosted a swastika-themed night.

There was some major backlash on social media so they took to their Facebook page to issue a formal apology writing,

“We screwed up big time On behalf of the entire Haunted Hoochie staff, we first and foremost extend our sincerest condolences to the families affected by the tragedy in Pittsburgh, and the Jewish communities of the area.

Second, we will in no way tolerate any form of hatred on our grounds, from our staff, or from our guests. This means that certain costumes or themes may be deemed inappropriate and you will be denied admission or asked to leave the grounds.

We will not host any musical acts which perpetuate any kind of bigotry, intolerance, hate speech, anti-Semitism, or the like, now, or ever again.

The Haunted Hoochie is a place to escape the true evil in the world through the magic of Halloween theater- NOT perpetuate real evil.

We welcome anyone to our show with open arms- provided you do not bring evil or hatred.

We are working with community leaders to mend fences, and pledge our support to the victims with a fifty thousand dollar donation to the tree of life synagogue

Respectfully Haunted Hoochie.” Seems like it was an honest mistake. The timing was the worst.

Columbus Ohio Haunted House Owners Apologize for Swastika Night was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com