4th Annual Career Options Conference/Youth Career Expo

Want to learn more about your options after high school?

Come join us on Saturday, November 3, 2018 for the

FREE 4th Annual Career Options Conference and Youth Career Expo!

Location:

Charles Herbert Flowers High School

10001 Ardwick Ardmore Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

Times:

Conference: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Youth Career Expo: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting event! FREE Youth Career Expo, FREE Breakfast and RAFFLE!!

Register online today at

https://careeroptionsconference2018.eventbrite.com

or call 240-200-5533

