The Rewind: One Killer, 2 Padded Locks & A Slaughterhouse

Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise are back with a special Halloween edition of Global Grind’s weekly The Rewind series.
First, the fellas get into Netflix’s new series, Haunted, which features real people sitting down with their friends and family to share terrifying yet true stories from their past, recreated through chilling reenactments. Episode two, Slaughterhouse featuring Tara Lynne and Sadie, is one of the fan favorites that has everyone talking. Most people want to know if what happened in the episode is even true. The story is about a serial killer grandfather and his grandchildren living in a house. While DJ Franchise thoroughly enjoyed the series, Landon is skeptical about the authenticity of episode two. Find out how they rate the new spooky Netflix series.
