A$AP Rocky Announces ‘Injured Generation’ Tour Dates For Winter 2019

After dropping his third studio album Testing, A$AP Rocky will be back on road next year. The “Praise The Lord” rapper hit Instagram to reveal his Injured Generation tour dates, which he’s kicking off in Minneapolis on January 8.

The 18-date concert run will be over quickly, as it’s all set to end on February 6 in Kent, Washington. Check out the available locations/dates just below. Pre-sale tickets are available today and the general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, November 2 at 12 p.m. CDT.

January 8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

January 9 – Chicago, IL – UIC Pavilion

January 11 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

January 13 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

January 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center

January 18 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino

January 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

January 22 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

January 23 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

January 25 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

January 26 – Houston, TX – NRG Arena @ NRG Park

January 27 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

January 30 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

January 31 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

February 1 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

February 2 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

February 5 – Portland, OR – Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

February 6 – Kent, WA – accesso ShoWare Center

Photo: Getty

