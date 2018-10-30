A$AP Rocky Announces ‘Injured Generation’ Tour Dates For Winter 2019

After dropping his third studio album Testing, A$AP Rocky will be back on road next year. The “Praise The Lord” rapper hit Instagram to reveal his Injured Generation tour dates, which he’s kicking off in Minneapolis on January 8.
The 18-date concert run will be over quickly, as it’s all set to end on February 6 in Kent, Washington. Check out the available locations/dates just below. Pre-sale tickets are available today and the general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, November 2 at 12 p.m. CDT.
January 8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
January 9 – Chicago, IL – UIC Pavilion
January 11 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
January 13 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
January 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center
January 18 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino
January 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
January 22 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
January 23 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
January 25 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
January 26 – Houston, TX – NRG Arena @ NRG Park
January 27 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
January 30 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
January 31 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum
February 1 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
February 2 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
February 5 – Portland, OR – Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
February 6 – Kent, WA – accesso ShoWare Center
