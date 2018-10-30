Why Female Rappers Need To Stick Together [EXCLUSIVE]

10.30.18
The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef continues. On “Queen Radio,” Nicki spoke about the incident between her and Cardi B, which led to everyone talking about it on social media. Hours later, Cardi B came back to speak not only about the fight, but the entire situation of why Nicki might have a problem with her.

Moreover, Headkrack gave insight to the situation and mentioned that for years we watched Foxy and Lil Kim carry careers without continuously bashing each other. He wants both the ladies to have successful careers and flourish.

Lastly, Tyga continues to revive his career and isn’t giving up on it. The rapper released “Dip,” featuring Nicki Minaj and although it might not take off it’s a pretty dope song. Headkrack thinks that Tyga and Mario should release an album together titled, “Underdogs.”

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj aren’t going to be friends anytime soon, if ever. The two, star female rappers got into an altercation at a NYFW party, and Twitter has been in shambles ever since.  https://twitter.com/MXCKposts/status/1038279700244836353 The sides have been drawn, with fans from both teams declaring war, and the petty peanut gallery cracking all types of jokes somewhere in the middle. Just keep the kids out of it, since Nicki saying something about Kulture is what reportedly set the new mommy off. Besides Nicki and Cardi, Rah Ali is in the mix because she seems to have stole on [sic] the latter, causing a lump above the rapper’s eye. However, reportedly it was security accidentally elbowing her that cause speedknot. So many nuances and angles, peep the best of the reactions in the gallery.

