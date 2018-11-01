Politics as Usual – Kanye Done with Politics

Angie Ange In The Morning
| 11.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Every Week – our weekly political expert Geoff Bennett, NBC News White House Correspondent calls in to discuss all things popping in politics.

Geoff discussed Kanye West tweet about distancing himself from politics and Candice Owens being responsible for the “Blexit” campaign. In addition, Geoff Bennett went deep into detail about President Trump’s “Birthright” Mandate. Finally, we talked about Trump’s visit to Pisstburg following the Synagogue shootings, despite the town not wanting him to come.

Every Wednesday, make sure to tune into Politics as Usual with Geoff at 8:15AM.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close