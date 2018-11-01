The University of Maryland Head Football Coach DJ Durkin has been fired, according to a UMD spokesperson. The news comes the day after the University System of Maryland Board of Regents made the controversial recommendation that Durkin and Athletic Director Damon Evans keep their jobs. A day after announcing he would stay on, the University of Maryland has fired head coach DJ Durkin.
University Of Maryland Fires Football Head Coach DJ Durkin
Source: Fox Baltimore
University Of Maryland Fires Football Head Coach DJ Durkin was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
