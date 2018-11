The Home Depot is your holiday decoration destination. It has everything you need – Christmas trees, lights, garlands, stockings, wreaths, ornaments, figurines, and more – to turn your house into a holly, jolly home this season. Head to The Home Depot to get started on your holiday magic making today.

This Holiday Make Home Depot Your Decoration Destination was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: