In cased you missed it on Quick Silva’s Vitamin of the Day…Quick asked the The DMV area and Baltimore to put the guns DOWN! This weekend is the last CeaseFire weekend of 2018 and Quick urged everyone to stop the violence! If you want to know how you can get involved go to Baltimore Cease Fire website.

Vitamin Of The Day: Baltimore and D.C. Put Down The Guns was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: