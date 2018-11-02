Black Twitter Says Takeoff Is The “Best” Migo After Solo Album Release

Friday at midnight, Takeoff came through with his solo album called The Last Rocket and according to Black Twitter, his solo album is the best of the Migos so far.
Quavo delivered his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho earlier this year and Offset is expected to release his solo album within the upcoming months but right now Twitter is all about Takeoff!
Some people are even saying he is the better rapper out of the group, see the tweets below:
Migos will hit the stage at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds along with, Tee Grizzley BlocBoy JB and more! Click here to buy your tickets!
