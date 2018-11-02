On The Next ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’: Rickey Finds Out His Ex Is Getting Married [EXCLUSIVE]

SILVER SPRING, MD – November 2, 2018 – D’Essence has a heartfelt conversation with her brother Brandon, who discloses private details of his journey to recovery from alcoholism on the next episode of TV One’s RICKEY SMILEY FOR REAL, airing Tuesday, November 6 at 8 p.m./7C.

After being arrested for two DUI’s, D’Essence reaches out to Brandon for emotional support as she starts on a new path to focus on her health and safety. While appreciative of his advice, she expresses her frustration with his lack of communication during the low points in her life.

Brandon also acknowledges that his issues with alcohol contributed to his breakup with ex-girlfriend Beonka, who is a close friend of D’Essence, but is excited about his new relationship with another woman.

“I called dad one day and I broke down to him and I was like I can’t do this anymore. I have a problem,” says Brandon. “Dad stopped whatever he was doing and he got me in rehab. I was on my way to going to jail again or dying.”

Meanwhile, Rickey Smiley finds out on Facebook that his ex-girlfriend is getting married and relocating from Colombia to the United States with their daughter and her fiancé.

“I’m really happy for her. You know I’m not a hater,” Rickey says to his daughter, Aaryn. “I don’t hate but I throw shade. You got one dad.”

At the radio station, tensions between Juicy and Gary with da Tea reach a boiling point. In an attempt to clear the air, Juicy sits down with Gary to discuss his recent cancer diagnosis. Hurt to learn such personal news about her good friend along with the public through an announcement, she confronts him about her feelings. Can they resolve their differences and improve their relationship for the better after these turn of events? Tune into the episode to find out.

Season five of the popular franchise returns to TV One with more fun, family drama and life challenges. This season, the show captures Rickey navigating the ups and downs of his professional demands, while adapting to new additions in his household and juggling the growing pains of his young adult children. Along with his morning show crew Headkrack, Da Brat, Gary with da Tea and Juicy, viewers get to ride along with one of nationally-syndicated radio’s most celebrated personalities.

