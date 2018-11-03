CLOSE
Barack Obama Campaigning at Morehouse College Is A Black Person’s Political Dream [VIDEO]

Barack Obama campaigned with Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams at Morehouse College Friday night, drawing thousands and thousands of people to hear him speak. Some folks waited up to 7 or 8 hours just to get tickets.

Here’s a video of the line to get into the event.

_____

But of course Barack and his team did not disappoint. If you missed heck out the entire event from start to finish below. But if you just wanna see Barack, fast forward to 1:28:00.

